Finding Your Roots

Season 12: Extended Trailer

Preview: Season 12 | 2m 55s

Finding Your Roots returns, telling stories that illuminate America’s fundamental diversity.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.

10/09/2025

Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The Road We Took Preview

The Road We Took Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: S12 Ep4 | 30s | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj. (30s)

Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars

Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Lizzy contemplates the difficult decision her ancestor made upon immigrating to New York. (4m 9s)

Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots

Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Hasan discovers the possibility that he may have royal roots in Northern India. (4m 9s)

Liza Colón-Zayas Learns of Her Ancestor's Past

Liza Colón-Zayas Learns of Her Ancestor's Past

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep3 | 4m 4s | Liza discovers her maternal great-great grandmother's experience as an enslaved person. (4m 4s)

Delroy Lindo Traces His Jamaican Roots

Delroy Lindo Traces His Jamaican Roots

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep3 | 4m 49s | Delroy Lindo dives deeper into his mother's ancestry. (4m 49s)

Wiz Khalifa Discovers His Ancestor’s Courage to Vote

Wiz Khalifa Discovers His Ancestor’s Courage to Vote

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep2 | 4m 8s | Wiz learns about his ancestor's courageous decision to register to vote. (4m 8s)

Sanaa Learns About Her Paternal Grandfather’s Journey

Sanaa Learns About Her Paternal Grandfather’s Journey

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S12 Ep2 | 4m 7s | Sanaa learns about her paternal grandfather's roots and struggles. (4m 7s)

