Finding Your Roots
Season 12: Extended Trailer
Preview: Season 12 | 2m 55sVideo has Closed Captions
Finding Your Roots returns, telling stories that illuminate America’s fundamental diversity.
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.
How to Watch Finding Your Roots
Finding Your Roots is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Explore More Finding Your RootsA new season of Finding Your Roots is premiering January 7th! Stream now past episodes and tune in to PBS on Tuesdays at 8/7 for all-new episodes as renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.
Looking good.
No!
Wow, this is not what I was expecting to learn.
It's awesome.
My palms are sweating over here.
That's crazy!
That's why I'm here.
No way!
Wow!
That's my great-great-grandma.
This is amazing!
Is that not freaky?
That's freaky.
This is very intense.
This is very scary.
Scandaloso!
Pieces of myself are being filled in.
If this is a jigsaw, you know, this is another, this is another piece in the jigsaw.
It's making me think about a lot of the decisions that I made in my life, and maybe that courage and conviction came from my ancestors.
Did you ever think that you would learn the name of an enslaved ancestor?
I thought I might.
I thought I might, but it breaks my heart and I'm crying.
Not because it's a total shock to me.
It's because now there is a name to this person.
It brings me right there.
It like, closes the gap between 1865 and 2025.
Seeing this photo and seeing the striking resemblance of my mother, is blowing my mind.
You ready to meet your DNA cousin?
I am gagged.
Do you know we share a birthday?
That is crazy!
Okay, this is the fun part.
Ava!
Ava DuVernay.
Oh, my God!
Oh, I love that!
Well, I mean, what's up cuz?
Wow, this is phenomenal!
This is beautiful!
Look at all these people.
Look at all this history, it's amazing.
It's like learning there's a new room in your house that you've never seen.
Sheesh!
It's incredible.
It's really, really incredible.
How much of it there is, is awe inspiring.
Oh my gosh, this is the best gift I've ever been given.
I'm about to dream so good the next few days.
I'm so happy right now!
You don't even know.
This like, actually makes me so emotional.
This is one of the greatest days of my life.
If everybody did this, if everybody actually told the truthful stories, how different it would be.
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S12 | 2m 55s | Finding Your Roots returns, telling stories that illuminate America’s fundamental diversity. (2m 55s)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S12 Ep4 | 30s | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj. (30s)
Lizzy Caplan's Ancestor Immigrated To New York With Three Dollars
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Lizzy contemplates the difficult decision her ancestor made upon immigrating to New York. (4m 9s)
Hasan Minhaj Learns of His Royal Roots
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep4 | 4m 9s | Hasan discovers the possibility that he may have royal roots in Northern India. (4m 9s)
Liza Colón-Zayas Learns of Her Ancestor's Past
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep3 | 4m 4s | Liza discovers her maternal great-great grandmother's experience as an enslaved person. (4m 4s)
Delroy Lindo Traces His Jamaican Roots
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep3 | 4m 49s | Delroy Lindo dives deeper into his mother's ancestry. (4m 49s)
Wiz Khalifa Discovers His Ancestor’s Courage to Vote
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep2 | 4m 8s | Wiz learns about his ancestor's courageous decision to register to vote. (4m 8s)
Sanaa Learns About Her Paternal Grandfather’s Journey
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S12 Ep2 | 4m 7s | Sanaa learns about her paternal grandfather's roots and struggles. (4m 7s)
