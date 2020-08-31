Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Preview
Preview: 8/31/2020 | 20s
Celebrate the magic of Irish music and dance
Celebrate the magic of Irish music and dance in this reinvention of the groundbreaking show.
How to Watch Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
