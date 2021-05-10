Skip to Main Content
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

10/5/2021 | 1h 28m 42sVideo has Audio Description, Closed Captions

Explore the life and 70-year career of the iconic Latina actor, performer and activist.

10/05/2021 | Expires 10/16/2025 | Rating TV-14

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

10/05/2021 | Expires 10/16/2025 | Rating TV-14

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

10/05/2021 | Expires 10/16/2025 | Rating TV-14

How to Watch American Masters

American Masters is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

