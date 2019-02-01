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Pluto and Beyond Preview

Preview: Season 46 Episode 1 | 26sVideo has Closed Captions

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

01/02/2019

Pluto and Beyond Preview

Preview: Season 46 Episode 1 | 26sVideo has Closed Captions

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

Since it explored Pluto in 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft has been zooming toward NASA’s most distant target yet. Join the mission team as the probe attempts to fly by Ultima Thule, an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

01/02/2019

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National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.

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Ultima Thule is Surprisingly Flat

Ultima Thule is Surprisingly Flat

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 1m 38s | This discovery could have a big effect on how scientists think about planet formation. (1m 38s)

Days Before Flyby, Ultima Thule Still Mysterious

Days Before Flyby, Ultima Thule Still Mysterious

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 1m 45s | NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is about to visit the most distant object ever explored. (1m 45s)

New Horizons Makes Historic Flyby on New Year's Day

New Horizons Makes Historic Flyby on New Year's Day

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 2m 9s | The New Horizons spacecraft made history by conducting the farthest ever flyby. (2m 9s)

Ultima Thule Comes Into Focus as New Images Reveal Secrets

Ultima Thule Comes Into Focus as New Images Reveal Secrets

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S46 Ep1 | 1m 13s | NASA scientists received the most detailed images from its spacecraft, New Horizons. (1m 13s)

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