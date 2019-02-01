The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

Pluto and Beyond Preview

Preview: Season 46 Episode 1 | 26sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

The New Horizons spacecraft zooms toward an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

Since it explored Pluto in 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft has been zooming toward NASA’s most distant target yet. Join the mission team as the probe attempts to fly by Ultima Thule, an object 4 billion miles from Earth.

01/02/2019

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