The National Parks

The story of an idea as American as the Declaration of Independence and just as radical.
Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature's most spectacular locales, the film is a story of people from every conceivable background—rich and poor, soldiers and scientists, natives and newcomers—who were willing to devote themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in doing so reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.
Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature's most spectacular locales, the film is a story of people from every conceivable background—rich and poor, soldiers and scientists, natives and newcomers—who were willing to devote themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in doing so reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.
Preview: S1 | 30s | The story of an idea as American as the Declaration of Independence and just as radical. (30s)
Roosevelt and The Grand Canyon
Clip: S1 | 3m 11s | President Theodore Roosevelt travels to the Grand Canyon. (3m 11s)
Clip: S1 | 34s | Ranger Gerard Baker talks about the parks being real America. (34s)
Clip: S1 | 1m 58s | Dayton Duncan talks about seeing the lava flow in Hawaii. (1m 58s)
Clip: S1 | 4m 50s | Obata discusses Nature and it's impact on his art. (4m 50s)
Clip: S1 | 1m 44s | Terry Tempest Williams talks about what the Grand Tetons mean to her. (1m 44s)
Clip: S1 | 3m 50s | George Melendez Wright changed how the Park Service preserved wildlife. (3m 50s)
The Work of the Civilian Conservation Corp
Clip: S1 | 2m 10s | The Civilian Conservation Corp worked on National Parks Service projects under FDR. (2m 10s)
Grand Canyon, Floating the River
Clip: S1 | 1m 36s | Writer Ruth Kirk describes how the Grand Canyon leaves her awestruck. (1m 36s)
The Creation of Yosemite National Park
Clip: S1 | 11m 44s | Explore Yosemite National Park and its early days under President Theodore Roosevelt. (11m 44s)
For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People
Clip: S1 | 48s | Listen to park ranger, Shelton Johnson, as he discusses his arrival at Yellowstone. (48s)
Filmmakers Interview | The Park Idea
Clip: S1 | 2m 23s | Writer Dayton Duncan talks about the notion that is at the heart of the park idea. (2m 23s)
The Scripture of Nature (1851-1890) | Preview
Preview: Ep1 | 30s | Examine the radical idea of creating national parks for the enjoyment of everyone. (30s)
The Morning of Creation (1946-1980) | Preview
Preview: Ep6 | 30s | Examine the proliferation of protected lands and the protection of predatory animals. (30s)
The Last Refuge (1890-1915) | Preview
Preview: Ep2 | 30s | Investigate the efforts of Theodore Roosevelt and others to preserve pristine lands. (30s)
Great Nature (1933-1945) | Preview
Preview: Ep5 | 30s | Learn about the changes to the national parks during the Great Depression and WW II. (30s)
Going Home (1920-1933) | Preview
Preview: Ep4 | 30s | Encounter the growing numbers of visitors to the parks. (30s)
The Empire of Grandeur (1915-1919) | Preview
Preview: Ep3 | 30s | Discover efforts to protect the parks and the fight over the Grand Canyon. (30s)
