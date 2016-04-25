The National Parks

Skip to Main Content
Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature's most spectacular locales, the film is a story of people from every conceivable background—rich and poor, soldiers and scientists, natives and newcomers—who were willing to devote themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in doing so reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.

Roosevelt and The Grand Canyon

Roosevelt and The Grand Canyon

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 3m 11s | President Theodore Roosevelt travels to the Grand Canyon. (3m 11s)

Ranger Baker

Ranger Baker

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 34s | Ranger Gerard Baker talks about the parks being real America. (34s)

New Land

New Land

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 1m 58s | Dayton Duncan talks about seeing the lava flow in Hawaii. (1m 58s)

Great Nature

Great Nature

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 4m 50s | Obata discusses Nature and it's impact on his art. (4m 50s)

Grand Tetons

Grand Tetons

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 1m 44s | Terry Tempest Williams talks about what the Grand Tetons mean to her. (1m 44s)

George Melendez Wright

George Melendez Wright

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 3m 50s | George Melendez Wright changed how the Park Service preserved wildlife. (3m 50s)

The Work of the Civilian Conservation Corp

The Work of the Civilian Conservation Corp

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 2m 10s | The Civilian Conservation Corp worked on National Parks Service projects under FDR. (2m 10s)

Grand Canyon, Floating the River

Grand Canyon, Floating the River

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 1m 36s | Writer Ruth Kirk describes how the Grand Canyon leaves her awestruck. (1m 36s)

The Creation of Yosemite National Park

The Creation of Yosemite National Park

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 11m 44s | Explore Yosemite National Park and its early days under President Theodore Roosevelt. (11m 44s)

For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People

For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 48s | Listen to park ranger, Shelton Johnson, as he discusses his arrival at Yellowstone. (48s)

Filmmakers Interview | The Park Idea

Filmmakers Interview | The Park Idea

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S1 | 2m 23s | Writer Dayton Duncan talks about the notion that is at the heart of the park idea. (2m 23s)

The Scripture of Nature (1851-1890) | Preview

The Scripture of Nature (1851-1890) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep1 | 30s | Examine the radical idea of creating national parks for the enjoyment of everyone. (30s)

The Morning of Creation (1946-1980) | Preview

The Morning of Creation (1946-1980) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep6 | 30s | Examine the proliferation of protected lands and the protection of predatory animals. (30s)

The Last Refuge (1890-1915) | Preview

The Last Refuge (1890-1915) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep2 | 30s | Investigate the efforts of Theodore Roosevelt and others to preserve pristine lands. (30s)

Great Nature (1933-1945) | Preview

Great Nature (1933-1945) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep5 | 30s | Learn about the changes to the national parks during the Great Depression and WW II. (30s)

Going Home (1920-1933) | Preview

Going Home (1920-1933) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep4 | 30s | Encounter the growing numbers of visitors to the parks. (30s)

The Empire of Grandeur (1915-1919) | Preview

The Empire of Grandeur (1915-1919) | Preview

Video has Closed Captions

Preview: Ep3 | 30s | Discover efforts to protect the parks and the fight over the Grand Canyon. (30s)

