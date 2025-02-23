Skip to Main Content

Movies for Grownups® Awards 2025 with AARP The Magazine Preview

Preview: Season 52 Episode 6 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming returns as host for this awards show in which Glenn Close receives the Career Achievement Award.

02/23/2025

Alan Cumming Performs "But Alive!"

Clip: S52 Ep6 | 2m 8s | Alan Cumming performs the song from the musical "Applause" to open the 2025 Movies for Grownups. (2m 8s)

Demi Moore wins Best Actress at Movies for Grownups Awards

Clip: S52 Ep6 | 2m 9s | Demi Moore wins Best Actress at the 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards. (2m 9s)

Glenn Close wins Career Achievement Award

Clip: S52 Ep6 | 3m 49s | Glenn Close wins the Career Achievement Award at the 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards. (3m 49s)

