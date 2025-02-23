Movies for Grownups® Awards 2025 with AARP The Magazine Preview
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming returns as host for this awards show in which Glenn Close receives the Career Achievement Award.
Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming returns as host for this awards show in which Glenn Close receives the Career Achievement Award.
Hello, grownups.
It's the annual “Movies for Grownup Awards with AARP the magazine.” Join host Alan Cumming.
Don't indulge me.
And Career Achievement Award winner Glenn Close.
Your wife, who just won the Nobel Prize.
As we celebrate the best in TV and film.
We are in for a great night... On Great Performances.
Alan Cumming Performs "But Alive!"
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S52 Ep6 | 2m 8s | Alan Cumming performs the song from the musical "Applause" to open the 2025 Movies for Grownups. (2m 8s)
Demi Moore wins Best Actress at Movies for Grownups Awards
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S52 Ep6 | 2m 9s | Demi Moore wins Best Actress at the 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards. (2m 9s)
Glenn Close wins Career Achievement Award
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S52 Ep6 | 3m 49s | Glenn Close wins the Career Achievement Award at the 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards. (3m 49s)
