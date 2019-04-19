Clips & Previews
Midsomer Murders
Episode 1 | 15s
New DCI John Barnaby investigates when a local DJ is crushed to death at a girls' boarding
New DCI John Barnaby arrives in Midsomer and is bemused by the quaint villages and their quirky residents. But when a local DJ is crushed to death at a traditional girls' boarding school, he soon discovers that murder and deception are never far away. As the death toll rises,could Barnaby's first case also be his last? Guest stars include Samantha Bond (Downtown Abbey; Home Fires).
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Clips & Previews is a local public television program presented by GBH
Clips & Previews
Midsomer Murders
Episode 1 | 15s
How to Watch Clips & Previews
Clips & Previews is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
