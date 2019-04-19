Clips & Previews

Midsomer Murders

Episode 1 | 15s

New DCI John Barnaby investigates when a local DJ is crushed to death at a girls' boarding

New DCI John Barnaby arrives in Midsomer and is bemused by the quaint villages and their quirky residents. But when a local DJ is crushed to death at a traditional girls' boarding school, he soon discovers that murder and deception are never far away. As the death toll rises,could Barnaby's first case also be his last? Guest stars include Samantha Bond (Downtown Abbey; Home Fires).

