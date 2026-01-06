Inside Look
Preview: Season 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans.
BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Corporate support for BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY was provided by Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson. Major support was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting....
Inside Look
Preview: Season 1 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Explore Our Shared HistoriesStream more from Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. through iconic series like Making Black America, Finding Your Roots, and The Black Church. Discover the ancestry of diverse, influential people and delve into the rich history and culture of Black America.
(spirited music) - The relationship between African Americans and Jews in the United States, it's not a simple story.
- It's got a really long history.
(spirited music) - The Black and Jewish communities found themselves swimming against parallel currents.
- [Commentator] Blacks and Jews come together and create enormous change.
- It wasn't a perfect partnership, but stood as proof that people could bridge deep divides.
(spirited music)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S1 | 30s | BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans. (30s)
Video has Closed Captions
Preview: S1 | 2m 54s | Black and Jewish America explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans (2m 54s)
Providing Support for PBS.orgLearn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship
Support for PBS provided by:
Corporate support for BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY was provided by Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson. Major support was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting....