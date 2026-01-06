Skip to Main Content

BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans.

BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.

01/06/2026

Corporate support for BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY was provided by Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson. Major support was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting....

BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans.

Black and Jewish America explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans

