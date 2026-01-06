(spirited music) - The relationship between African Americans and Jews in the United States, it's not a simple story.

- It's got a really long history.

(spirited music) - The Black and Jewish communities found themselves swimming against parallel currents.

- [Commentator] Blacks and Jews come together and create enormous change.

- It wasn't a perfect partnership, but stood as proof that people could bridge deep divides.

(spirited music)