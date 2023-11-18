-"Austin City Limits" proudly presents the consummate American rock 'n' roll band -- Foo Fighters.

-♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Now that all the feeling is gone ♪ ♪ Everything, nothing at all ♪ ♪ There are days I can't remember ♪ ♪ There are days that last forever ♪ ♪ Someday I'll come out from under you ♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ [ Theme music plays ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Recorded live from the Moody Theater, it's... -Now, a full hour with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters.

-♪ I ♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪ I'm a one-way motorway ♪ ♪ I'm a road that drives away ♪ ♪ Follows you back home ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I ♪ ♪ I'm a street light shining ♪ ♪ I'm a white light blinding bright ♪ ♪ Burning off and on ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Mm-mm-mm ♪ ♪♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to live again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you give and give again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to love again ♪ ♪ It's times like these, time and time again ♪ [ Cheering ] ♪♪ ♪ I ♪ ♪ I'm a new day rising ♪ ♪ I'm a brand-new sky to hang ♪ ♪ The stars upon tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ But I ♪ ♪ I'm a little divided ♪ [ Cheering ] ♪ Do I stay or run away ♪ ♪ And leave it all behind?

♪ ♪♪ ♪ Mm-mm ♪ ♪♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to live again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you give and give again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to love again ♪ ♪ It's times like these, time and time again ♪ [ Tempo increases ] [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Screams ] ♪♪ ♪ Uh-huh-huh ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Uh-huh huh ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Uh-huh-huh ♪ Here we go!

♪ It's times like these you learn to live again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you give and give again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to love again ♪ ♪ It's times like these, time and time ♪ Sing it with me now!

♪ It's times like these you learn to live again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you give and give again ♪ ♪ It's times like these you learn to love again ♪ ♪ It's times like these, time and time again ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ No son of mine will ever do ♪ ♪ The work of villains, the will of fools ♪ ♪ If you believe it, it must be true ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪♪ ♪ No son of mine will ever need ♪ ♪ To beg forgiveness, no wicked deed ♪ ♪ Head full of evil, heart full of greed ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Here we are, the living dead ♪ ♪ Hand to God with one foot in the grave ♪ ♪ Age of lost innocence ♪ ♪ Don't forget what your Good Book says ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine will ever do ♪ ♪ To beg forgiveness, no wicked deed ♪ ♪ Head full of evil, heart full of greed ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Here we are, the living dead ♪ ♪ Hand to God with one foot in the grave ♪ ♪ Age of lost innocence ♪ ♪ Don't forget what your Good Book says ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ Whoo!

♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ Come on, Texas!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ [ Rhythmic clapping ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] We're just getting warmed up.

You know that, right?

[ Cheers and applause ] You got to stretch it out a little bit.

♪♪ ♪ No son of mine will ever say ♪ ♪ Words of illusion, oh, this I pray ♪ ♪ Heretofore taking my name in vain ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ Here we are, the living dead ♪ ♪ Hand to God with one foot in the grave ♪ ♪ Age of lost innocence ♪ ♪ Don't forget what your Good Book says ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ This is called "Rescued."

♪♪ ♪ It came in a flash ♪ ♪ It came out of nowhere ♪ ♪ It happened so fast ♪ ♪ And then it was over ♪ ♪ Oh!

♪ ♪ Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

♪ ♪ Is this happening now?

♪ ♪ Oh!

♪ ♪ Are you feeling what I'm feeling?

♪ ♪ This is happening now ♪ ♪ We're all free to some degree to dance under the lights ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ Bring me back to life ♪ ♪ Kings and queens and in-betweens ♪ ♪ We all deserve the right ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ We're all just waiting to be rescued tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I fell in a trap ♪ ♪ My heart's getting colder ♪ ♪ It's coming on fast ♪ ♪ It's over my shoulder ♪ ♪ Oh!

♪ ♪ Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

♪ ♪ Is this happening now?

♪ ♪ Oh!

♪ ♪ Are you feeling what I'm feeling?

♪ ♪ This is happening now ♪ ♪ We're all free to some degree to dance under the lights ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ Bring me back to life ♪ ♪ Kings and queens and in-betweens ♪ ♪ We all deserve the right ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ We're all just waiting to be rescued tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ To be rescued tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Rescue me tonight ♪ ♪ Rescue me tonight ♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪ We're all free to some degree to dance under the lights ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ Bring me back to life ♪ ♪ Kings and queens and in-betweens ♪ ♪ We all deserve the right ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ I'm just waiting to be rescued ♪ ♪ We're all just waiting to be rescued tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ To be rescued tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Rescue me tonight ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Rescue me tonight ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Tonight we're gonna play a slew of new songs for you, too, from our latest record, just out.

[ Cheers and applause ] This is a new song.

It's called "Under You."

It sounds like this.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I woke up and walked a million miles today ♪ ♪ I've been looking up and down for you ♪ ♪ All this time, it still feels just like yesterday ♪ ♪ That I walked a million miles with you ♪ ♪ Over it ♪ ♪ Think I'm getting over it ♪ ♪ There's no getting over it ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are times that I need someone ♪ ♪ There are times I feel like no one ♪ ♪ Sometimes I just don't know what to do ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are days I can't remember ♪ ♪ There are days that last forever ♪ ♪ Someday I'll come out from under you ♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Someone said I'll never see your face again ♪ ♪ Part of me just can't believe it's true ♪ ♪ Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes ♪ ♪ This is how I'll always picture you ♪ ♪ Over it ♪ ♪ Think I'm getting over it ♪ ♪ There's no getting over it ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are times that I need someone ♪ ♪ There are times I feel like no one ♪ ♪ Sometimes I just don't know what to do ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are days I can't remember ♪ ♪ There are days that last forever ♪ ♪ Someday I'll come out from under you ♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are times I think it's over ♪ ♪ There are times I can't recover ♪ ♪ Sometimes I just don't know what to do ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There are days I can't remember ♪ ♪ There are days that last forever ♪ ♪ Someday I'll come out from under you ♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from under you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Out from und-- ♪ Whoo!

♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

[ Cheers and applause ] This one's... but I love it.

It's called "La Dee Da."

♪ Look out, 'cause I know what you're doing ♪ ♪ Turn up the American ruse ♪ ♪ White House, Death in June ♪ ♪ Jim Jones painting in a blue bedroom ♪ ♪♪ Whoo!

♪♪ ♪ You don't know this, la dee da ♪ ♪ You don't own this, how bizarre ♪ ♪ Keep your pretty promise to yourself ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪♪ ♪ You don't own this, la dee da ♪ ♪ You don't know this, how bizarre ♪ ♪ Keep your pretty promise to yourself ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪ Dear God ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ -♪ Love!

♪ -♪ Who I like ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ ♪ Psychic Television and Death in June ♪ ♪ Jim Jones painting in a blue bedroom ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ You can't shame me, la dee da ♪ ♪ Give or take me, how bizarre ♪ ♪ Keep your pretty promise to yourself ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Keep your pretty promise to yourself ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪ Dear God ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ -♪ Love!

♪ -♪ Who I like ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ ♪ Psychic Television and Death in June ♪ ♪ Jim Jones painting in a blue bedroom ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ Alright, Pat Smear, let's go!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ ♪ Who I like ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ ♪ Psychic Television and Death in June ♪ ♪ Jim Jones painting in a blue bedroom ♪ ♪ Hate!

♪ -♪ If I want to ♪ -♪ Hate!

♪ ♪ Keep your pretty promise to yourself ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ ♪♪ Whoo!

[ Cheers and applause ] Thank you very much.

This is a new song that's called "Nothing At All," and it sounds like this.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I've been meaning to tell you ♪ ♪ I've been out of my head ♪ ♪ Left my heart on your doorstep ♪ ♪ Left your hat on my bed ♪ ♪ Maybe I'm delusional ♪ ♪ Is that so unusual?

♪ ♪ Didn't mean to offend you ♪ ♪ Was it something I said?

♪ ♪ Put your face in a locket ♪ ♪ Pulled me off of the ledge ♪ ♪ Maybe I'm insatiable ♪ ♪ Is that so sensational?

♪ ♪ But I'll get by, or maybe I won't ♪ ♪ I can lie and say that I don't ♪ ♪ Waste my time, but lately I know ♪ ♪ It's everything or nothing ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Now that all the feeling is gone ♪ ♪ Everything, nothing at all ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Didn't mean to offend you ♪ ♪ Was it something I said?

♪ ♪ Put your book in my pocket ♪ ♪ Put your chain on my neck ♪ ♪ Wouldn't it be dangerous ♪ ♪ If nothing was restraining us?

♪ ♪ But I'll get by, or maybe I won't ♪ ♪ I can lie and say that I don't ♪ ♪ Waste my time, but lately I know ♪ ♪ It's everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Now that all the feeling is gone ♪ ♪ Everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Never mind love and hate ♪ ♪ Peace of mind, it's a bit too late ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Screams ] ♪ I'll get by with nothing at all ♪ ♪ Waste my time with nothing at all ♪ ♪ Fill my mind with nothing at all ♪ ♪ It's everything or nothing at all ♪ ♪ Never mind love and hate ♪ ♪ Peace of mind, it's a bit too late ♪ ♪ Never mind love and hate ♪ ♪ Peace of mind, it's a bit too late ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪ So keep it down ♪ ♪ The heart is a storybook ♪ ♪ A star burned out ♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪ Don't make a sound ♪ ♪ Lights comin' up ahead ♪ ♪ Don't look now ♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪ Don't look now ♪ ♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ On the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ ♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ On the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ ♪ Love is a battlefield ♪ ♪ All hope is gone ♪ ♪ Trouble to the right and left ♪ ♪ Whose side you're on ♪ ♪ Thoughts like a minefield ♪ ♪ I'm a tickin' bomb ♪ ♪ Maybe you should watch your step ♪ ♪ Don't get lost ♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪ Don't get ♪ Watch these folks sing it.

-♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ -♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ On the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ Whoo!

♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪ The heart is a storybook ♪ ♪ A star burned out ♪ ♪ Somethin' comin' up ahead ♪ ♪ Don't look now ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ On the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ ♪ Oh, my dear, heaven is a big bang now ♪ ♪ Gotta get to sleep somehow ♪ ♪ Bangin' on the ceiling ♪ ♪ On the ceiling ♪ ♪ Keep it down ♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ ♪♪ ♪ The sky is a neighborhood ♪ Come on, Chris!

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Screams ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Okay, now we're gonna do something that we don't do often at all.

You know what?

I'll actually get emotional.

I'll tell you what I wrote this one about.

I wrote this about my mother passing away.

When I would go visit my mother in the hospital, at the time, there were all of these restrictions where I couldn't go into the room where she was.

So I would have to sit on this side of the glass, and she was on the other side.

And I'd sit there and I'd look at her, and I could see my reflection in her face.

Just as I know that when she was looking at me, she could see her reflection in my face.

So, every day, I'd go home and I'd think about that.

And then I thought about how there was something between us, but we could see right through it.

So...

I wrote this song, and it's called "The Glass."

It sounds like this.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I had a vision of you, and just like that ♪ ♪ Was left to live without it, left to live without it ♪ ♪ I had a version of love, and just like that ♪ ♪ Was left to live without it, left to live without it ♪ ♪ Waiting for this storm to pass ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Waiting on this side of the glass ♪ ♪ But I see my reflection in you ♪ ♪ See your reflection in me ♪ ♪ How could it be?

♪ ♪ How could it be?

♪ ♪♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ Between me and you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪ I found a version of home, and just like that ♪ ♪ Was left to live without it, left to live without it ♪ ♪ I had a person I loved, and just like that ♪ ♪ Was left to live without it, left to live without it ♪ ♪ Waiting for this storm to pass ♪ ♪ Waiting on this side of the glass ♪ ♪ But I see my reflection in you ♪ ♪ See your reflection in me ♪ ♪ How can it be?

♪ ♪ How can it be?

♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ Between me and you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ Between me and you ♪ ♪ There is something between us ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪ I see right through ♪ ♪ I had a vision of you, and just like that ♪ ♪ Was left to live without it, left to live without it ♪ ♪ Waiting on this side of the glass ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

♪♪ This song, we know that we're gonna play every night... ...because it was Taylor Hawkins' favorite Foo Fighters song.

[ Cheers and applause ] It was the first song that we all wrote together.

Really, so we like to do it every night, for him.

So, everybody, let's hear it for Taylor Hawkins right now, please.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ You believe there's something else ♪ ♪♪ ♪ To relieve your emptiness ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And you see outside yourself ♪ ♪ And you bleed and breathe the air ♪ ♪ Still it's on and on ♪ ♪ And on and on and on ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I just kinda died for you ♪ ♪ You just kinda stared at me ♪ ♪ We will always have that chance ♪ ♪ We can do this one more time ♪ ♪ Hell, hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ Hell, hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ All this time ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ Take me now, we can spin the sun around ♪ ♪ And the stars will all come out ♪ ♪ Then we'll turn and come back down ♪ ♪ Turn and come back down ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ You believe there's somewhere else ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Where it's easier than this ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And you dream about yourself ♪ ♪ And you buy the hole you'll fill ♪ ♪ Still it's on and on and on and on and on ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ Hell, hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ All this time ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Hell yeah, I remember Aurora ♪ ♪ Take me now, we can spin the sun around ♪ ♪ And the stars will all come out ♪ ♪ Then we'll turn and come back down ♪ ♪ Turn and come back down ♪ ♪ On and on and on, Aurora, wait for everyone ♪ ♪ Wait till the last one's done ♪ ♪ On and on and on, Aurora, wait for everyone ♪ ♪ Wait till the last one's done ♪ ♪ Take me now, we can spin the sun around ♪ ♪ And the stars will all come out ♪ ♪ Then we'll turn and come back down ♪ ♪ Turn and come back down ♪ ♪ Turn and come back down ♪ ♪ Turn and come, hey!

♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ ♪ On and on and on and on ♪ [ Screams ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you very much.

♪♪ This is usually how I...

I don't like to say goodbye, so I just say good night, like this.

[ "Everlong" plays ] [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ [ Rhythmic clapping ] ♪♪ ♪ Hello ♪ ♪ I've waited here for you ♪ ♪ Everlong ♪ ♪ Tonight ♪ ♪ I throw myself into ♪ ♪ And out of the red ♪ ♪ Out of her head, she sang ♪ ♪ Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do ♪ ♪ Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do ♪ ♪ Do, do, do, do ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Come down ♪ ♪ And waste away with me ♪ ♪ Down with me ♪ ♪ Slow, how ♪ ♪ You wanted it to be ♪ ♪ I'm over my head ♪ ♪ Out of her head, she sang ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And I wonder ♪ ♪♪ ♪ When I sing along with you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ If everything could ever feel this real forever ♪ ♪♪ ♪ If anything could ever be this good again ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Only thing I'll ever ask of you ♪ ♪ Gotta promise not to stop when I say when ♪ ♪ She sang ♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheering ] ♪♪ ♪ Breathe out ♪ ♪ So I can breathe you in ♪ ♪ And hold you in ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And now ♪ ♪ I know you've always been ♪ ♪ Out of your head ♪ ♪ Out of my head, I sang ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And I wonder ♪ ♪♪ ♪ When I sing along with you ♪ ♪ If everything could ever feel this real forever ♪ ♪♪ ♪ If anything could ever be this good again ♪ ♪ The only thing I'll ever ask of you ♪ ♪ Gotta promise not to stop when I say when ♪ ♪ She sang ♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ And I wonder ♪ ♪♪ ♪ When I sing along with you ♪ ♪ If everything could ever feel this real forever ♪ ♪♪ ♪ If anything could ever be this good again ♪ ♪ Only thing I'll ever ask of you ♪ ♪ Gotta promise not to stop when I say when ♪ ♪♪ [ Audience cheers ] ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you very much, you guys.

You're a beautiful audience.

We hope to see you around.

Thank you very much.

[ Cheers and applause ] [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ -♪ Here we are, the living dead ♪ ♪ Hand to God with one foot in the grave ♪ ♪ Age of lost innocence ♪ ♪ Don't forget what your Good Book says ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ ♪ No son of mine, no son of mine ♪ Whoo!

♪♪ ♪♪