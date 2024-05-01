The Flowers of Evil
Season 3 Episode 7 | 48m 23sVideo has Closed Captions
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
The lifeless body of a biologist with a passion for plant intelligence is found inside a tropical greenhouse. Could the research lab she resigned from a few years prior have something to do with her murder?
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
The Flowers of Evil
Season 3 Episode 7 | 48m 23sVideo has Closed Captions
The lifeless body of a biologist with a passion for plant intelligence is found inside a tropical greenhouse. Could the research lab she resigned from a few years prior have something to do with her murder?
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Astrid
Astrid is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Discover Mysteries, Romances, & MoreExplore our hand-picked collections of PBS dramas to find your new favorite show. Browse our catalog of sweeping historical epics, breathtaking romantic dramas, gripping crime thrillers, cozy family shows, and so much more.
♪ ♪ [Bird cawing] ♪ ♪ Ah.
♪ Mm-mm.
♪ Mm-mm.
♪ ♪ Officer: Halt!
[Machine beeping] [Sigh] [Machine beeping, then beeps rapidly] Um... ♪ [Classical music playing] [Music continues] Ah.
Ah.
♪ Um... [Machine beeping] Raphaelle: Ah.
♪ ♪ [Ticking] [School bell ringing] [Phone buzzes] Ah.
Mm-mm.
♪ Raphaelle: Hmm.
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ [Whistles] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ [Computer chimes] ♪ Mm-mm.
♪ ♪ [Phone buzzes] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Ah.
Yes!
♪ Nico: Ha ha!
♪ [Raphaelle laughs] [Nico laughs] ♪ [Phone buzzes] Raphaelle: Oh.
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ [Machine beeping] ♪ [Birds chirping] ♪ ♪ [Machine beeping] ♪ Astrid: Mm-mm.
♪ ♪ Mm-hmm.
♪ ♪ Ah.
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ [Machine beeping] ♪ ♪ Mm-mm.
♪ ♪ [Machine beeping] [Machine beeping faster] [Machine beeping faster] [Steady beep] [Beep] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Ah.
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪
Support for PBS provided by: