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Episode 4 Preview

Preview: Episode 4 | 31sVideo has Closed Captions

The plot of Alan's new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.

The puzzle pieces of Alan’s death get more and more jumbled. At the same time, the plot of his new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.

11/06/2022

FromMasterpiece

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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Episode 4 Preview

Preview: Episode 4 | 31sVideo has Closed Captions

The puzzle pieces of Alan’s death get more and more jumbled. At the same time, the plot of his new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.

11/06/2022

FromMasterpiece

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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Where to Watch Magpie Murders

Magpie Murders is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.

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Final Susan Ryeland Series Confirmed

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan return for Marble Hall Murders, a six-episode event that promises an unforgettable final chapter in the Susan Ryeland series.
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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