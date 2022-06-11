Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 31sVideo has Closed Captions
The plot of Alan's new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.
The puzzle pieces of Alan’s death get more and more jumbled. At the same time, the plot of his new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 4 Preview
Preview: Episode 4 | 31sVideo has Closed Captions
The puzzle pieces of Alan’s death get more and more jumbled. At the same time, the plot of his new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Magpie Murders
Magpie Murders is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.