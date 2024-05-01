The Open Room
Season 3 Episode 4 | 53m 53s
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
A former murderer is found dead in the psychiatric hospital room where he was interned. Far from an accident, Astrid and Raphaelle discover that it was an organized crime hit, orchestrated inside the asylum.
♪ ♪ [Dog barking] ♪ [Muttering] ♪ ♪ [Speaking French] ♪ [Door opens] [Beep] ♪ [Buzz] [Card slides, buzz] [Knock on door] [Ding] ♪ [Beep beep] ♪ ♪ ♪ [Buzzer sounds] [Bars clattering] ♪ [Clock ticking] ♪ [Sigh] Ah!
♪ Buh, buh, buh.
Ah!
Hmm.
♪ Heh heh.
♪ ♪ Heh heh.
♪ ♪ ♪ [Patient moaning] [Indistinct chatter] ♪ [Gasping] Aah!
♪ ♪ ♪ [Scanner beeps, buzzer sounds] [Lock clicks] [Bang] ♪ [Patients moaning] ♪ ♪ Hmm?
♪ ♪ Mm-hmm.
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Heh heh.
[Buzzer sounds] [Door clatters] ♪ ♪ Astrid: Heh heh.
Lamarck: Heh.
Astrid: Heh heh.
Heh.
♪ [Buzzer sounds] ♪ Raph: Ah.
♪ ♪ ♪ [Elevator dings] ♪ ♪ [Buzzer] Heh heh.
Heh heh.
♪ ♪ OK?
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Mm-hmm.
Lucie: Hmm.
♪ ♪ Ha ha ha!
[Shouting] [Shouting continues] Lucie: Aah!
Raph: Hmm?
Woman: Hey.
[Phone vibrating] Aah!
♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Ah.
♪ [Footsteps] [Gasping] ♪ ♪ [Phone vibrating] ♪ ♪ Hmm?
[Muffled shouting] [Alarm ringing] ♪ ♪ [Groaning] ♪ [Buzzer sounds] ♪ [Door opens] Uh-uh.
Ha ha ha!
♪ ♪ [Keys jingle] [Lock turns] [Door opens] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ [Line ringing] [Phone vibrating] ♪ Shh, shh, shh, shh.
♪ [Patient moaning] [Scanner beeps] [Buzzer sounds, door opens] ♪ [Bang] ♪ ♪ [Audio reverberating] ♪ ♪ ♪ [Gasping] [Gagging] ♪ [Whimpers] Lamarck: Ha ha ha!
♪ [Groaning] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Shh.
♪ [Door shuts] ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Hmm?
♪ ♪ [Alarm blaring] ♪ [Phone ringing] Lamarck: Heh heh heh.
Marion Black: ♪ Maybe sunshine ♪ Hmm.
Black: ♪ Love to me ♪ ♪ Who knows, who knows?
♪ ♪ Who knows it better than I ♪ ♪ That it's she who's keeping me alive?
♪ ♪ Keeping the little girl as my goal ♪ ♪ ♪
