Astrid

The Open Room

Season 3 Episode 4 | 53m 53sVideo has Closed Captions

A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.

01/05/2024 | Expires 01/01/2028 | Rating TV-MA

FromWalter Presents

A former murderer is found dead in the psychiatric hospital room where he was interned. Far from an accident, Astrid and Raphaelle discover that it was an organized crime hit, orchestrated inside the asylum.

How to Watch Astrid

Astrid is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

