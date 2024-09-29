Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder.
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder, but DS Locke warns her to stay away from the case. In Conway’s novel, a Ponzi scheme and an affair are possible motives for the murder of Melissa James.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 3 Preview
Preview: Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder, but DS Locke warns her to stay away from the case. In Conway’s novel, a Ponzi scheme and an affair are possible motives for the murder of Melissa James.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Where to Watch Moonflower Murders
Moonflower Murders is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.
Buy Now
Final Susan Ryeland Series ConfirmedLesley Manville and Tim McMullan return for Marble Hall Murders, a six-episode event that promises an unforgettable final chapter in the Susan Ryeland series.
(lively music) - I'm here because of the murder of Frank Parris.
- [Frank] I need my half of the money.
- Get out, Frank.
- Mr. Berlin, you must have been angry.
- Angry enough to kill her?
- We have information that could help you.
- You should have told her.
- It's none of her business.
- Why does everything have to be so bloody complicated?
- The investigation or your personal life?
- Both.
- [Announcer] "Moonflower Murders" on "MASTERPIECE Mystery!"
(lively music) (lively music fades)
Mystery Musings with Mark Gatiss
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: Ep3 | 2m 58s | Mark Gatiss explains what makes a proper murder mystery story such as Moonflower Murders. (2m 58s)
- Drama
Desire. Ambition. Betrayal. Watch the lavish new period drama now on MASTERPIECE.
- Drama
Sam Claflin and Jeremy Irons star in this new TV adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic novel.
- New Episode
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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.