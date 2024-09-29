(lively music) - I'm here because of the murder of Frank Parris.

- [Frank] I need my half of the money.

- Get out, Frank.

- Mr. Berlin, you must have been angry.

- Angry enough to kill her?

- We have information that could help you.

- You should have told her.

- It's none of her business.

- Why does everything have to be so bloody complicated?

- The investigation or your personal life?

- Both.

- [Announcer] "Moonflower Murders" on "MASTERPIECE Mystery!"

(lively music) (lively music fades)