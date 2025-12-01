♪ ♪ LOUISE: What did Foulon want?

MAIGRET: Help with a corpse.

♪ ♪ MAIGRET: He's a burglar.

It's where Honoré Cuendet did his last job.

And probably where he died.

KERNAVEL: So who are this gang of thieves that you've been chasing for months?

MAIGRET: My theory is one of Fernand's cellmates is working with members of his former unit.

LUCAS: They hit a jeweler's-- there are casualties.

CAVRE: One escaped and that's the other one.

Sooner we can talk to him, the better.

The gang took him.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (thunder claps) (whimpers) (click) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (tires screech) (siren blaring) (tires screech) (siren stops) ♪ ♪ (people talking in background) LUCAS: Yeah, stay here-- we'll need to take a statement.

The transfer form's legit.

Look at the signature of the authorizing doctor.

"Jules Maigret"-- funny.

Boss, Raison was the one robber we actually managed to arrest and the gang just spirited him away.

(child crying) I thought you asked Cavre to stay here and watch Raison.

I did.

CCTV give us anything?

TORRENCE: Okay, so here are our bank robbers, leaving the ward with their wounded friend, uniform just standing around.

And Cavre nowhere.

They go into the elevator... (mouse clicks) ...and out into the ambulance bay.

Ambulance waiting, doors open.

They load on their friend.

Second the door's closed, they're off.

They're all masked-- this is useless.

(typing): Keep your hair on, Janvier.

(mouse dial spins) There.

Driver didn't bother to wear a mask.

LAPOINTE: I know that face.

He's one of Traude's guys, the, the helicopter pilot.

Very good, kid.

He is René Lussac.

Well done, Torrence-- can you rewind?

(taps key) MAIGRET: Yep.

They have a lookout.

It's Monique.

(Torrence taps key) Raison's pretty fiancée.

But where's her baby gone?

Traude sent her to scout the place and Pretty Monique took you bozos for a ride.

What's she doing now?

LAPOINTE: Reporting mission accomplished.

LUCAS: Can we get closer?

Uh... That camera-- move over, uncle.

(murmuring): Come on, come on.

(mouse and keys clicking) Here we go.

(mouse dial spins) JANVIER: Three, two, two, nine, eight.

Eight, one, nine.

I got everything except the first digit.

LUCAS: That makes ten possibilities-- should be easy to trace.

She'll have called Traude.

Get his number, trace all the numbers he calls, and drop a net over the whole gang.

Call me when you have something.

Mm-hmm.

(door closes) (siren blaring) (people laughing and talking in distance) KERNAVEL: Maigret.

I hear you just lost your only lead.

Yes.

Can I ask why on Earth you didn't leave one of your team here?

I made a mistake.

I also hear the robbers put your name on the transfer form.

They seem to find this almost as amusing as you do.

Well, I don't find it amusing.

But it interferes with you investigating the death of your burglar, doesn't it?

I've spoken to the director, and he agreed that Inspector Cavre will now share the lead in this investigation.

Do you have any objection?

No.

Good night.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (talking indistinctly) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (gate closes) (van doors close) ♪ ♪ (crickets chirping) (shutter clicks) (front door opens) (front door closes) Sorry I'm late.

Are you shopping?

(chuckles) Just looking.

Bad day?

The score is now bank robbers five, Maigret nil.

I'm now sharing the investigation with Inspector Cavre.

Do you mind?

I made us a brandade.

Hm.

I hope it's not dried out.

(dish sliding) That looks perfect.

(oven door closes) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ When are you coming home?

(gasps) Bad dream?

The same.

My father wakes me.

Mm.

Church.

Sophie.

She asks the same question.

"When are you coming home?"

(sighs) You haven't been home since your father died, have you?

No.

Well, maybe you should.

Make your peace.

You think there's peace to make?

I don't know.

But we're trying to have a baby.

(sighs) You might become a dad, so... ...why shouldn't you dream about your father and... ...about home?

Saint-Fiacre?

♪ ♪ We believe we've identified all five members of Traude's gang, plus Monique Delacroix, who's working with them.

Very good-- what about Fernand's wife, Rosalie?

I thought she was working with them.

We think so, but her phones have gone quiet since we visited her, probably because we visited her.

So what's your next move?

CAVRE: The plan is to mine GPS and cell phone data, track the gang in real time.

Put surveillance on them 24/7-- cars, phone, home.

And then, when we're ready to swoop, we'll pull 'em all in.

Surveillance on six people around the clock.

That'll be heavy on manpower.

Yeah, but we'll catch them-- all of them.

KERNAVEL: Then I'll ask for more resources.

Come with me-- help me make my case.

Why are you letting him take over?

We're working this together.

Well, you don't seem to be working it at all.

LAPOINTE: I joined La Crim to work with you, not that idiot.

Uh, that's enough, you two.

Yeah, well, they're not wrong, are they?

As long as we catch them, what does it matter whose methods we use?

♪ ♪ (bicycle bell rings) Anything new on the Cuendet case?

I was told to leave him alone.

You never do what you're told.

So the limestone that caved Cuendet's face in is from a quarry that supplies half of Paris.

That's not much use.

You should read more carefully: it's Liais, the finest Lutetian limestone, from the Saint-Maximin quarry.

Which suggests its owner is not poor.

He isn't.

You know who did it.

Try to get a look inside his house.

He's either missing an expensive lamp or he's got one covered in Cuendet's blood and brains.

What about the bank robberies?

That's what Inspector Cavre asked me very early this morning.

What did you tell him?

That I only talk to chief inspectors.

What are you working on?

The one bank robber you did catch, completely by accident, I hear, then lost, leading to your demotion... Yes, Moers.

...there's something odd on his boots.

What?

MOERS: Mud from the Seine.

What's a bank robber doing wading in the Seine?

The Seine.

♪ ♪ (gulls calling) Thanks.

Have a good day.

(store bell rings) ♪ ♪ (van door closes) ♪ ♪ Just get in, Maigret.

Why are you sniffing around Azhar Rafik?

MAIGRET: Why are you asking?

It's a national security matter.

A Syrian businessman is a national security matter?

Pull the other one.

I'm asking politely.

Why is your poodle Foulon asking questions about Rafik?

My poodle?

He's working for you, isn't he?

Poodle.

Mm, Foulon is more of a terrier.

For God's sake, Maigret, don't be so damn touchy.

Look, we have an interest in Rafik.

What?

Oil?

Weapons?

Will you get off your high horse for one second?

Rafik is our eyes and ears in Damascus.

In fact, across the whole of the Levant, a region where France has many interests.

I'm just a cop-- this is way over my head.

My wife is waiting for me at home-- will you stop the van?

Will you leave Rafik alone?

No-- stop the van.

(chuckling): You don't give me orders.

(tires screech, car horn blaring) Bloody fool!

(horn honking) (man shouting) (TV playing) Marriage license?

(chuckles) (TV continues) ♪ ♪ (knock at door) I apologize for turning up at your home like this.

Must be important.

It is.

Colonel Danet said you refused a direct order to lay off a person of interest to the DGSE.

I don't work for the DGSE-- neither do you.

We work with them-- we rely on them.

I told you to leave that damn burglar alone.

It's not your case, drop it.

I can't.

Do you want to lose your job?

I want to do my job.

A French citizen was murdered.

I know how, where, when, and I'm close to knowing by whom.

How can you, a prosecutor, tell me to drop it?

May I introduce my wife.

Louise, this is Prosecutor Kernavel.

Madame Maigret.

Louise, please.

(shake hands) It's nice to meet you at last.

Maigret speaks highly of you.

Can we offer you a drink?

That's very kind of you.

But no, thank you.

About your burglar, Maigret, maybe you're right.

I'm sorry for the intrusion.

Good night.

(door opens) (door closes) (people talking in background) (church bell ringing, child calling) ♪ ♪ Pont-Levis Security?

What are we doing here?

Damaging your careers.

So if you don't want to get involved, walk away.

JANVIER: Is it about your burglar?

Then what do you need?

Pont-Levis handle security for Azhar Rafik.

I believe that on the night of 30th of July, my burglar got past that security and into Rafik's house.

I want to know how.

We need to look at their CCTV backup.

And they'll check with Rafik before they let us see it.

We tell them we have information about a kidnap threat against Rafik and we want to see if their security's been breached.

If they're still not happy... (keys jangling, phone buttons tapping) ...we ask them if they want Rafik to see this.

Pont-Levis security guards.

Asleep on the job.

(phone rings) KERNAVEL (over phone): Hello, Maigret?

(phone chimes) Maigret, hello?

(sighs) KERNAVEL: Maigret, are you there?

Madam Prosecutor.

KERNAVEL: I need to talk to you.

Cavre now has the gang under surveillance.

He wants to arrest.

Uh, you can arrest them, but you'll release them two hours later, because you have nothing to hold them on.

What would you do?

MAIGRET: Catch them in the act.

KERNAVEL: You mean, wait for another robbery?

How do you even know there's gonna be one?

Because they're still here, still talking to one another.

That suggests there'll be another target and that that will be the big one.

Maigret.

I'm under pressure.

I need a result.

Arresting the gang would be a result.

It would make a splash, even if, a year later, it didn't get a conviction.

Do you understand me?

Yes.

I mean, can you give me a day?

KERNAVEL: To do what?

To find out what they'll hit next.

How?

MAIGRET: The jeweler's.

That's the key.

I'm convinced it was just a diversion.

All right, one day.

MAIGRET: Thank you.

♪ ♪ (buzzer sounds, door unlocks) MAIGRET: What have we got?

(door closes) JANVIER: Rafik's house is a fortress.

Every door has magnetic and manual locks, laser sensors cover every inch of the exterior.

Every element has triple redundancies.

Basically impenetrable.

How long till we find out how Cuendet got in?

Already know.

He hacked into Pont-Levis.

The system does a routine check for upgrades at 11:55 p.m.

every day.

July 30, an upgrade is installed.

But it's not an upgrade-- it's a software patch just for Rafik's house.

It overrode all the codes and set the electronic keypads to 00.

And copied a two-minute loop onto all the security cameras starting at precisely 1:05 a.m.

on July 31.

Watch.

(taps key) Exterior of Rafik's house.

See that?

In 12 seconds, you'll see the headlights of the same two cars.

Cameras haven't worked since July 31 and no one noticed?

LAPOINTE: No.

The patch and the loop were on a 30-minute clock themselves.

Then they reversed the execute commands, returned the system to normal operation.

JANVIER: There-- same two cars.

MAIGRET: So that's how he got in.

JANVIER: It may be how he got in, but it doesn't prove he got in.

It doesn't show what he did when he got in.

It just shows... (sighs) Well, nothing.

Well, good job.

Report to Lucas-- she needs your help for surveillance on the bank robbers.

I'm going to have one more look at the jeweler's in Rue Charlot.

You said there were two city offices and one of them was something to do with water?

Uh, yeah, some kind of archive, but no one actually works there.

Did they have security?

On the building, yeah-- why?

(door closes) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Don't you have your own computer?

(typing) Brilliant.

The Seine-- why?

You said the robber had river mud on his boots.

(mouse clicks) Which part of the river?

Mud and fecal matter and cocaine and... Moers, which part of the river?

Have a look.

Ah, yeah, I see nothing-- squiggles.

They're plant spores from ferns only found in the Himalayas.

It's a clue.

Jardin des Plantes.

Correct.

The gardens are right on the Seine.

(typing) The bank robbers aren't going to bust in the front door.

They're going to come in through the sewers.

Somewhere... (typing) ...here.

♪ ♪ Lucas?

LUCAS (over phone): Mm-hmm.

Get the names and addresses of every bank on a sewer line or tunnel within one kilometer of the Jardin des Plantes.

Boss, you got to tell me what this is about.

MAIGRET: It's about water.

The raid on the jeweler's was just a diversion so the gang could get into the water archives.

The archives aren't staffed, but they have armed security 24/7.

I checked the CCTV from the day of the robbery.

The minute the car hits the jeweler's, both guards run out into the street.

Three seconds later, a man in a baseball cap enters the building and goes upstairs.

95 seconds later, he comes out, rolled-up plans under his arms.

Remember what I said about... About Fernand and city infrastructure.

MAIGRET: Exactly.

So identify all the targets and recall the team.

Inspector Cavre's got everyone watching the gang.

We can't just pull them off.

The surveillance is a waste of time.

But you agreed to it.

Did I?

Well, anyway, get them all back.

If Cavre objects, then tell him to call me.

What if Kernavel objects?

(call waiting beeping) Then tell her to call me.

I've gotta go.

Evelyne.

EVELYNE: Come in.

Justine.

EVELYNE: I got in touch.

We've become friends.

Where's my hat?

The hat she made me.

I will return it, I promise.

You see?

You can't trust any of them.

Evelyne, you said you received something from Honoré?

If you show it to him, he'll take it and it still won't bring Honoré back.

(sighs) It came in the post this morning.

The Monaco Pendant.

Justine's right.

If you do give this to me, as police, I will have to take it.

You see?

Will it tell you who killed him?

(sighs) I know who killed him, I did.

I said I liked the stupid necklace.

Why didn't I just keep my mouth shut?

If it wasn't this, it would've been something else.

It was in his nature.

(chuckles) ♪ ♪ Don't blame yourself.

You made him happy.

Go.

Take it.

Use it.

♪ ♪ MAIGRET: Nearest post office is Rue Beccaria.

This was franked in Rue Beccaria.

You think he posted it here?

He didn't want to get stopped with what he'd stolen.

Got in, got the item, got out.

Posted it here in an envelope already addressed to his girlfriend.

(car doors closing) But then they caught him?

(engine starts, revs) And what, beat him to death in the street?

(gate opening) (car stops short) Good afternoon.

Get out of the way.

(engine idling) (shutter clicking) RAFIK: What the hell do you think you're doing?

(car door opens) (door closes) Give me that phone or I'll kick your teeth in.

Really?

Sorry.

I thought you were a pap.

LIDA: Just leave it, darling.

Nice car.

What's the trunk space like?

Does it have room for a body?

♪ ♪ (engine revs, tires screech) No.

They didn't beat him to death in the street.

Dragged him back inside and beat him to death in there.

Maigret?

Do you have any news for me?

(phone vibrates) Not yet-- you gave me a day.

Inspector Cavre.

CAVRE (over phone): We waited too long-- they're already on the move.

A van picked up Traude, what, ten minutes ago?

(radio running in background) We, we're tracking their phones, but we should really pull 'em in.

We just don't have enough manpower to follow them all.

He says the whole gang's moving.

They going to the same place or a different place?

Cavre, where are they going?

They all seem to be leaving Paris.

One's in a taxi heading to Orly.

They're leaving Paris.

No, they're not.

KERNAVEL: Maigret, they are.

I bet you they're not.

Oh, for God's sake.

Inspector, arrest them all.

Yes, ma'am.

All units, this is Alpha-- pull them in.

(engine starts) Pull them in.

(siren blaring) ♪ ♪ Ooh, yeah, I'll tell her.

See you back here.

(hangs up) That was Cavre-- the gang all dumped their phones at exactly the same time, then disappeared.

If you hadn't taken your team off surveillance, then we wouldn't have lost them, not every single one of them.

Possibly.

You had a theory about the robbers.

Is it still just a theory?

No.

Fifth Arrondissement, Jardin des Plantes.

The major private banks and vaults.

They will rob one of these banks, and they will come at it from below, using the sewers and drainage tunnels.

Okay-- what's your evidence?

Plant spores and feces.

Plant spores and feces.

MAIGRET: That and the fact that when the gang robbed the jeweler's, they also raided the archives of the Paris Water Authority, where all the old sewer maps are kept.

So when will they hit one of these banks?

Don't know.

You don't know, so it could be never.

Not never.

But you don't know.

No.

Disappointing.

I have a meeting with the director and he will be disappointed.

Any point in us staying, boss?

Yes, if you want to catch them.

JANVIER: So, you really think they're gonna do something?

I do.

Lucas, you should order in.

(grunts) LUCAS: Menus.

TORRENCE: What are you having, Janvier?

Fake meat and fresh air salad?

Better than a dead cow, planet killer.

LAPOINTE: Yeah.

Lebanese for me.

TORRENCE: Always Lebanese-- thought you were Moroccan.

LAPOINTE: I am.

TORRENCE: What kind of name's Lapointe, then?

LAPOINTE: It's French.

♪ ♪ TORRENCE: All right.

(motorbike passing) ♪ ♪ MAIGRET: Tell me something.

Why would a thief only break into houses to steal things when the owners are there?

Perhaps he wants to see if the things are in the right hands.

The right hands?

Perhaps the burglar thinks that too few have too much.

JANVIER: Boss.

Boss!

The security company for the Banque Privée de Zurich just called.

Their motion sensors have detected vibrations under the bank's vault?

They say it could be a false alarm.

No, it's them.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (wall pounds, alarm blaring) (alarm continues, Traude grunts) TRAUDE: Alarm's started-- five minutes.

(alarm continues) Get the drills out, okay?

MAN: Yep.

TRAUDE: Let's push those locks through.

MAN: Yep.

(drills whirring) ♪ ♪ TRAUDE: Let's go!

Clock's ticking.

(drills stop) (box scrapes loudly, Traude exclaims) Just cash and bonds, fast as you can.

Come on, clock's ticking-- Martin, round there.

(drill whirring) (drill stops) (talking indistinctly) TRAUDE: Let's go.

(drill whirring) (quietly): Down.

♪ ♪ (drills, conversation continue) (alarm continues) MAN (in distance): Show me your hands!

Police!

TRAUDE: What's the hold-up, Martin?

(whirring) (drills continue) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ Hello.

Put down your guns.

You really want to turn a ten-year sentence into 30?

End of the road, guys.

(alarm blaring) LAPOINTE: Got a woman here.

Hello, Rosalie.

Monique!

How's the baby?

(handcuffs click) (police radios running) LAPOINTE: Watch your head.

(car departs) (tires screech) ♪ ♪ (radios continue) (sighs) Well, you did it.

Congratulations.

I got lucky.

I called it one way, you called it the other.

Don't patronize me.

(people talking in background) (others chuckling) Are you okay, boss?

I just wonder why Rosalie wasn't here.

And you know who else wasn't here?

René Lussac, the helicopter pilot.

Correct.

I mean, they took Jacques Raison, a man with an arm in a sling, but not Lussac?

Well, they came in through the sewers.

Why would they need a helicopter pilot?

Exactly.

Why?

Torrence, I want you to watch Rosalie's.

For how long?

As long as it takes-- got it.

MAIGRET: Lucas, keep in touch with La Tour.

I want updates on Fernand twice a day.

Four times a day.

Night.

(softly): Boss.

♪ ♪ Yeah.

♪ ♪ Chief Inspector.

My congratulations.

A job well done.

Thank you, Madam Prosecutor.

You could have made it easier, you know, if you'd shared some of your reasoning.

We are on the same side.

I don't really care about sides.

They stop people seeing what's in front of them.

Well, thank you for that piece of wisdom.

You're welcome.

Is there anything else?

Yes.

This is the Honoré Cuendet dossier.

It was compiled by Inspector Foulon and myself.

It shows how Cuendet died, and where, and why, and who killed him.

(phone ringing) Show him in.

Émile Danet is here.

I wonder why.

Perhaps you should care about sides.

Maigret.

Mathilde, how are you?

I'm well, thanks, Émile-- please.

Oh.

I need to confirm that our young friend here will stop harassing Azhar Rafik, who, as I told him, is an important intelligence source.

Maigret doesn't work for me, so I can't.

No, but you do speak to the director, and you do decide whether the case proceeds or not.

Yes, I do decide.

And here is more than sufficient evidence for the arrest of Azhar Rafik.

Well, that would be a serious mistake.

The interests of the state... Does Rafik have diplomatic status?

No.

He's an intelligence source.

I don't want to embarrass the intelligence services, nor Monsieur Rafik, so I won't arrest him.

But I will suggest a compromise.

Maigret will prepare a reconstruction.

He'll present his evidence at the scene of the alleged crime.

Rafik and his lawyer can challenge the evidence.

Then I'll decide on the next step.

No, I can't agree to that.

Oh, I'm sorry, Émile, is that your call to make?

Are you Rafik's lawyer now?

It's this or I arrest him.

(sighs) (door closes) Sides, Maigret?

Over to you.

Thank you.

JUSTINE: What's a reconstruction?

It's a reenactment.

The law allows the police to show how a crime took place at the scene of the crime, in the presence of the accused.

The victim's family can attend, as well.

That's you.

What do you advise?

It has to be your decision.

It was a brutal crime, so the reconstruction will be brutal, too.

EVELYNE: Do you want to upset us even more?

I want to upset them.

So they know what they've done.

So they find the knowledge hard to bear.

Big day.

For both of us.

Will you call me as soon as you know the result of the test?

(birds chirping) KERNAVEL: This reconstruction is for the police to describe the events they allege took place in this house which led to the death of Honoré Cuendet.

Normally, a reconstruction takes place after the suspect has been arrested, interviewed, and charged.

Out of respect for Monsieur Rafik and Mademoiselle Buondonno, we're giving them an early chance to challenge the evidence.

Madame Tielemans, can we start?

TIELEMANS: As long as it's clear that my clients are here voluntarily and can end this whenever they choose.

Yes.

Chief Inspector Maigret.

The dossier contains copies of all written and photographic evidence.

MAIGRET: July 30, 11:55 p.m.

Pont-Levis Security is hacked.

A software patch is installed, disarming every lock in the house.

At 1:05 a.m.

on July 31, a two-minute loop is copied onto every security camera, effectively blinding them.

That allowed Honoré Cuendet to get access to the house.

What about the security guards?

In your dossiers, you'll see photos of the guards in their van asleep.

♪ ♪ Cuendet knew this because he'd watched this house for six weeks-- watched it from the Hotel le Bouglion.

Once inside the house, Cuendet made his way upstairs and into the master bedroom.

Where he took what he came for: the Monaco pendant, which was on Miss Buondonno's bedside table.

RAFIK: As if she would leave something so valuable beside her bed.

According to the interview with Miss Buondonno in the magazine "Luxe Plus Luxe," that's exactly what she does.

MAIGRET: Cuendet took the pendant and left the room.

He went back down the stairs.

He left the house.

Oh, so, so he was alive when he left.

And if the cameras were blind, how are you so sure that he was even in the house?

You don't know.

You have nothing.

Not quite nothing.

Evelyne.

I received this in the mail two days ago.

With a note from Honoré saying it would look better on me.

I don't want it.

You have it.

MAIGRET: That's the pendant he took from your bedside.

He had the envelope with him.

He posted it in the mailbox outside the side door, seconds before you caught him.

You caught him, but you couldn't find the pendant.

You dragged him inside.

TIELEMANS: Is this really necessary?

MAIGRET: A reconstruction must also show how the death happened.

Cuendet was hit from behind by a square object made of limestone.

He was stunned, not killed.

MAIGRET: He was turned over and hit again.

He was hit in the face five times.

(gasps) Then he was hit another five times, this time by a left-handed person.

♪ ♪ Those were the blows that killed him.

(breath trembling) What hand are you holding your pen in?

Then Honoré Cuendet was stuffed in the trunk of a car and dumped on the banks of the Seine, where his body was found the next morning.

♪ ♪ That is our reconstruction of the death of the man you loved.

KERNAVEL: Madame Tielemans.

Monsieur Rafik.

This is all a fantasy.

You can't prove he was in the house.

You can't prove a thing.

But I can try.

Inspector Foulon, please arrest Monsieur Rafik and Mademoiselle Buondonno.

FOULON: All right, on your feet, here.

(handcuffs clicking) (coughing) Time to go.

(car doors closing) Justine, Evelyne, shall we go?

Yeah.

♪ ♪ My home is your home.

♪ ♪ HONORÉ (on computer): Can I go now?

See you again.

(key taps) (phones ringing, people talking in background) ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (sets photos down) ♪ ♪ (phone ringing) La Crim, Lucas.

Thanks, uh, hold on-- boss?

My contact at La Tour prison.

Gustave Fernand's just checked into the infirmary complaining of severe abdominal pain.

They've called a medevac helicopter.

Hm.

(phone rings) LAPOINTE: La Crim.

♪ ♪ Oh, hello, Uncle.

Torrence-- he says Rosalie just left the house carrying a small suitcase.

Get onto the prefecture-- they have to track that helicopter.

LUCAS: But they'll just be going to... It isn't going to any hospital.

Tell Torrence to follow Rosalie.

She must not see him.

You worked it out?

This is the deal Fernand made.

He gave Traude the plans for the robberies.

In return, Traude is going to spring him from prison.

Guess who's flying the helicopter.

LAPOINTE: Helicopter pilot René Lussac.

♪ ♪ (door opens) (gasps) Hello, Rosalie.

♪ ♪ (helicopter approaching) So Nicolas Traude kept his promise.

(horn honking) No, get off me!

Get off me!

Get off me!

♪ ♪ (engine stopping) Go.

(sirens blaring, tires screeching) OFFICER: Armed police!

OFFICER 2: Police!

Don't move!

Police!

OFFICER 3: Police!

JANVIER: Stop right there!

Do not move!

Do not move!

♪ ♪ LAPOINTE: On your knees.

(handcuffs clicking) I'm sorry, Rosalie.

At least you'll be together, even if it is in prison.

(grunts, slap lands) LUCAS: That's enough.

(car door closes) (car door closes) TORRENCE: Oof.

She got you, boss-- she must like you.

(handcuffs clicking) Do you want to add assaulting an officer to everything else?

♪ ♪ Take them in.

TORRENCE: Come on, love.

♪ ♪ (phone calling out) MAIGRET (over phone): Darling, I'm sorry, I've just... I think I'm gonna start moving the stuff out of the spare room.

You've done the test.

I've done the test.

(Louise laughs) (laughs) MAIGRET: Well, I'll, I'll be home as soon as I can.

(laughing) I'm afraid I've, um, been in a bit of a fight.

Oh, what?

(laughs) LOUISE: Come home.

Um, home soon!

(laughs) ♪ ♪ (exhales) ♪ ♪ LOUISE: So... Two victories: the bank robbers and the killers of your burglar.

Three victories: You, us.

All three of us.

Um, there you are, good as new.

(phone vibrating) Ignore it.

(Louise gasps) It's Foulon.

Aristide.

(thunder rumbles in distance) Thank you for letting me know.

One less victory.

Honoré Cuendet's killers got away.

I'm sorry, I have to go out.

I won't be long.

♪ ♪ (door opens) (door closes) ♪ ♪ (thunder rumbling, train passes overhead) Well?

I didn't come all this way just to be stared at.

Where are Rafik and Buondonno?

Probably halfway to Damascus.

Was it you?

No.

More likely a balls-up at your end, or the Syrians sneaked him out.

Rafik was of value to them, too.

I told you to leave it alone, Maigret.

Now you've lost your case, I've lost my source.

Nobody wins.

Especially not Justine Cuendet.

(chuckles) Maybe she should have brought up her son to be a better citizen.

I bet this'll ease her pain.

The mother of a thief, after all.

She can share it with that pretty little hatmaker.

Do you know what they'll want to do with this?

Yes.

Cash it in, live it large for the rest of their lives.

Everyone's a saint till they get the smell of money.

I should make you swallow this.

(gasping): Please!

(panting) (necklace shatters) They already said they don't want it, or your dirty money.

♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ (birds fly off) (door closes) Okay?

Not perfect, but better.

Where were we?

We were celebrating.

(spoon drops on table) (chuckles) (pouring) Just a sip.

To us, Maigret.

♪ ♪ (click) ♪ ♪ Our daughter's missing.

Call Chief Inspector Maigret.

FUMAL: The girl you can't find.

You must be as bad a detective as your father was at running an estate.

MAIGRET: He and I grew up in the same village.

He wants to renew an old grudge.

Fumal has been receiving death threats.

I would like you to investigate them.

