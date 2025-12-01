Skip to Main Content
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet and his loved ones. By anticipating the bank robber’s next move, he seems to have scored a double victory, but were the heists just pieces of a larger master plan?

Maigret

Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2

Episode 2 | 53m 5sVideo has Audio Description, Closed Captions

Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet and his loved ones. By anticipating the bank robber’s next move, he seems to have scored a double victory, but were the heists just pieces of a larger master plan?

How to Watch Maigret

Maigret is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Related to This Episode

Meet the Cast and Characters of Maigret
Feature

Meet the Cast and Characters of Maigret

Learn more about the key players in this new MASTERPIECE crime drama, from stars Benjamin Wainwright, Stefanie Martini, Blake Harrison, and more.
Read More

