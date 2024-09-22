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Episode 2 Preview

Preview: Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.

09/22/2024

FromMasterpiece

Episode 2 Preview

Preview: Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.

At the Treherne’s hotel, Susan meets Cecily’s sister and husband and learns more about the hotel’s former employee found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In Conway’s novel, Pünd investigates Melissa James’ murder and learns about possible suspects.

09/22/2024

FromMasterpiece

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

Episode 2 Preview

Preview: Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

At the Treherne’s hotel, Susan meets Cecily’s sister and husband and learns more about the hotel’s former employee found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In Conway’s novel, Pünd investigates Melissa James’ murder and learns about possible suspects.

09/22/2024

FromMasterpiece

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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Moonflower Murders is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS app.

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Final Susan Ryeland Series Confirmed

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Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.

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