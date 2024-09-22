Episode 2 Preview
Preview: Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
At the Treherne’s hotel, Susan meets Cecily’s sister and husband and learns more about the hotel’s former employee found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In Conway’s novel, Pünd investigates Melissa James’ murder and learns about possible suspects.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Episode 2 Preview
Preview: Episode 2 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
At the Treherne’s hotel, Susan meets Cecily’s sister and husband and learns more about the hotel’s former employee found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In Conway’s novel, Pünd investigates Melissa James’ murder and learns about possible suspects.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
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(upbeat music) - We want you to help the police with their investigation.
- 6:28, she called her physician.
- [Melissa] Oh my God, he's still here.
- By the time he arrived, she was dead.
- I'm trying to find Cecily before it's too late.
(door whirring) - Bit of a fool's errand if you ask me.
- What, do you think Cecily's dead?
- It's all got something to do with that bloody book, hasn't it?
I was in it, her mom, her dad.
- [Narrator] "Moonflower Murders" on Masterpiece Mystery.
(upbeat music)
- Drama
Desire. Ambition. Betrayal. Watch the lavish new period drama now on MASTERPIECE.
- Drama
Sam Claflin and Jeremy Irons star in this new TV adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic novel.
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Support for PBS provided by:
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.