(upbeat music) - We want you to help the police with their investigation.

- 6:28, she called her physician.

- [Melissa] Oh my God, he's still here.

- By the time he arrived, she was dead.

- I'm trying to find Cecily before it's too late.

(door whirring) - Bit of a fool's errand if you ask me.

- What, do you think Cecily's dead?

- It's all got something to do with that bloody book, hasn't it?

I was in it, her mom, her dad.

- [Narrator] "Moonflower Murders" on Masterpiece Mystery.

(upbeat music)