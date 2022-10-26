Skip to Main Content
Secrets of the Dead

Preview | The End of the Romans

Preview: Season 18 Episode 6 | 32sVideo has Closed Captions

What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?

10/26/2022

What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?

Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire. Three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.

Tooth Samples Reveal Scope of Justinianic Plague

Tooth Samples Reveal Scope of Justinianic Plague

Clip: S18 Ep6 | 1m 43s | Scientists find signs of plague in tooth samples dating to the Late Roman Empire. (1m 43s)

