Preview | The End of the Romans
Preview: Season 18 Episode 6 | 32sVideo has Closed Captions
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire. Three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Preview | The End of the Romans
Preview: Season 18 Episode 6 | 32sVideo has Closed Captions
Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire. Three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.
Problems playing video? | Closed Captioning Feedback
How to Watch Secrets of the Dead
Secrets of the Dead is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
Buy Now
Tooth Samples Reveal Scope of Justinianic Plague
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S18 Ep6 | 1m 43s | Scientists find signs of plague in tooth samples dating to the Late Roman Empire. (1m 43s)
Support for PBS provided by:
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.