Secrets of the Dead

What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?

Preview | The End of the Romans

Preview | The End of the Romans

Preview: Season 18 Episode 6 | 32sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?

Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire. Three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.

10/26/2022 | Rating TV-PG

Problems playing video? Report a Problem | Closed Captioning Feedback