Skip to Main Content

Finding Your Roots

Children of Exile Preview

Preview: Season 8 Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

GUESTS: David Chang & Raúl Esparza

01/04/2022

FromHenry Louis Gates, Jr.

Finding Your Roots

Children of Exile Preview

Preview: Season 8 Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

GUESTS: David Chang & Raúl Esparza

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retraces the ancestral journeys of David Chang and Raúl Esparza, whose families fled their homelands, leading them to find lost parts of themselves along the way.

01/04/2022

FromHenry Louis Gates, Jr.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...

Support provided by:

AncestryMoore FoundationThe Inkwell SocietyGileadBank of AmericaCandace King Weir
David Chang Discusses Things His Family Never Talks About

David Chang Discusses Things His Family Never Talks About

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 25s | David Chang describes being aware of his parents’ vastly different economic backgrounds. (1m 25s)

David Chang Imagines His Great-Grandfather’s Life in America

David Chang Imagines His Great-Grandfather’s Life in America

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 4s | David Chang reacts to reading his great-grandfather's application to Yale Divinity School. (1m 4s)

David Chang Shares A Story Relatable to Many Immigrant Kids

David Chang Shares A Story Relatable to Many Immigrant Kids

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 6s | David Chang discusses his mother’s culinary influence on him. (1m 6s)

Destination: Cambridge. Occupation: Teaching

Destination: Cambridge. Occupation: Teaching

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 3s | Raul learns about his maternal great-grandmother's stint at Harvard. (1m 3s)

Raul Esparza on His Father's Disillusionment with Castro

Raul Esparza on His Father's Disillusionment with Castro

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 36s | Raul Esparza describes his father’s and uncle’s disillusionment with Cuba's Castro regime. (36s)

Raúl Esparza Reads His Grandfather’s Congressional Testimony

Raúl Esparza Reads His Grandfather’s Congressional Testimony

Video has Closed Captions

Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 30s | Raúl Esparza Reads His Grandfather’s Congressional Testimony (1m 30s)

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn Moreabout PBS online sponsorship

Support for PBS provided by:

Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by...

GileadBank of AmericaCandace King Weir
Sign in with Email

or

Continue with GoogleContinue with FacebookContinue with Apple

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?