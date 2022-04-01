Finding Your Roots
Children of Exile Preview
Preview: Season 8 Episode 3 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
GUESTS: David Chang & Raúl Esparza
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retraces the ancestral journeys of David Chang and Raúl Esparza, whose families fled their homelands, leading them to find lost parts of themselves along the way.
David Chang Discusses Things His Family Never Talks About
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 25s | David Chang describes being aware of his parents’ vastly different economic backgrounds. (1m 25s)
David Chang Imagines His Great-Grandfather’s Life in America
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 4s | David Chang reacts to reading his great-grandfather's application to Yale Divinity School. (1m 4s)
David Chang Shares A Story Relatable to Many Immigrant Kids
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 6s | David Chang discusses his mother’s culinary influence on him. (1m 6s)
Destination: Cambridge. Occupation: Teaching
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 3s | Raul learns about his maternal great-grandmother's stint at Harvard. (1m 3s)
Raul Esparza on His Father's Disillusionment with Castro
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 36s | Raul Esparza describes his father’s and uncle’s disillusionment with Cuba's Castro regime. (36s)
Raúl Esparza Reads His Grandfather’s Congressional Testimony
Video has Closed Captions
Clip: S8 Ep3 | 1m 30s | Raúl Esparza Reads His Grandfather’s Congressional Testimony (1m 30s)
