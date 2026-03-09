Skip to Main Content

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Season 52 Episode 6 | 53m 32sVideo has Audio Description

Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.

On March 26, 2024, a massive container ship plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six highway workers. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

02/26/2025 | Expires 02/26/2028

See all videos with Audio DescriptionAD

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.

Support provided by:

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Season 52 Episode 6 | 53m 32sVideo has Audio Description

On March 26, 2024, a massive container ship plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six highway workers. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

02/26/2025 | Expires 02/26/2028

See all videos with Audio DescriptionAD

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

How to Watch NOVA

NOVA is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Buy Now

Related to This Episode

NOVA Labs
Interactive

NOVA Labs

NOVA Labs is a free digital platform that engages teens and lifelong learners in games and interactives that foster authentic scientific exploration. Participants take part in real-world investigations by visualizing, analyzing, and playing with the same data that scientists use.
Play

Support for PBS provided by:

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.

or

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Discover More from PBS

Watch Without Valley PBS Passport

  • Watch new specials and currently airing PBS shows
  • Enjoy Live TV from Valley PBS

Watch MORE with Valley PBS Passport

Donate $5 per month or $60 per year and:

  • Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows
  • Stream early releases of new series
  • Binge watch your favorite PBS shows

Your donation goes to your local station!

Get Passport

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?