PBS North Carolina Specials
American Experience - The Vote Virtual Panel
6/26/2020 | 1h 11m 15s
Join UNC-TV & local voting experts and historians for a virtual panel.
To coincide with the premiere of PBS's American Experience - The Vote, UNC-TV hosted a special, virtual panel discussion featuring prominent local educators, community leaders, advocates and business professionals from around North Carolina. Panelists answered audience questions and discussed the history of women's suffrage and current state of voting in the state and the country.
PBS North Carolina Specials is a local public television program presented by PBS NC
