PBS North Carolina Specials

American Experience - The Vote Virtual Panel

Join UNC-TV & local voting experts and historians for a virtual panel.

To coincide with the premiere of PBS's American Experience - The Vote, UNC-TV hosted a special, virtual panel discussion featuring prominent local educators, community leaders, advocates and business professionals from around North Carolina. Panelists answered audience questions and discussed the history of women's suffrage and current state of voting in the state and the country.

To coincide with the premiere of PBS's American Experience - The Vote, UNC-TV hosted a special, virtual panel discussion featuring prominent local educators, community leaders, advocates and business professionals from around North Carolina. Panelists answered audience questions and discussed the history of women's suffrage and current state of voting in the state and the country.

