50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview
Preview: 2/28/2025 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions
Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.
Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles.”
How to Watch 50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary
50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.
- [Narrator] Join us for 50 years with Peter, Paul, and Mary.
♪ If I had a hammer, had hammer in the morning ♪ It's an anniversary special featuring America's favorite folk group.
♪ The answer my friend ♪ Singing the songs that changed history and became the soundtrack of our lives.
(gentle music) 50 years with Peter, Paul, and Mary.
♪ Lived by the sea ♪ ♪ And frolicked in the autumn mist ♪
