Skip to Main Content
50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview

Preview: 2/28/2025 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.

02/28/2025 | Rating TV-G

50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview

Preview: 2/28/2025 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.

Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles.”

02/28/2025 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview

Preview: 2/28/2025 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions

Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles.”

02/28/2025 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

Genre

Maturity Rating

  • TV-G

How to Watch 50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary

50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Support for PBS provided by:

Sign in with Email

or

Continue with GoogleContinue with FacebookContinue with Apple

By creating an account, you acknowledge that PBS may share your information with our member stations and our respective service providers, and that you have read and understand the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Are you sure you want to remove null from My List?