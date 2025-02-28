Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary Preview

Preview: 2/28/2025 | 30sVideo has Closed Captions | CC

Celebrate the folk trio whose combined artistry and activism is their legacy to the world.

Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles.”

02/28/2025 | Rating TV-G

Problems playing video? Report a Problem | Closed Captioning Feedback