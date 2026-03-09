Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Skip to Main Content
A star-studded music special celebrating the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and his contributions to popular culture and music. Recorded live on Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, this historic concert features classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Nelson himself.

Video has Closed Captions

Special | 1h 15m 51s | A music special celebrating Nelson’s birthday and iconic career at the Hollywood Bowl. (1h 15m 51s)

