HOPE IN THE STRUGGLE: The Josie Johnson Story
Special | 56m 39s | A reflection on the life of freedom fighter and civic leader Dr. Josie Johnson. (56m 39s)
HOPE IN THE STRUGGLE: The Josie Johnson Story is a local public television program presented by TPT